Covid still running riot among Elephants

Nine players, head coach De Villiers, forwards coach Ike Tuko ruled out before Griffons clash

PREMIUM

A serious coronavirus outbreak is continuing to wreak havoc on EP’s stuttering Carling Currie Cup First Division campaign.



Nine players have been sidelined for Saturday’s clash against the Griffons after a Covid-19 bombshell hit EP rugby three weeks ago, forcing the union’s offices to be closed...