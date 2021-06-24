Coach relieved after Lions hang on for win

Late surge by Western Province too close for comfort for Ivan Rooyen

Lions coach Ivan Rooyen was a relieved man after his team managed to hang on for a 38-32 Carling Currie Cup win over Western Province in Johannesburg on Wednesday.



With little over 10 minutes to go, the Lions looked to be firmly in control until two yellow cards enabled WP to score three late tries...