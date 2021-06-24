Burned Bok duo get all clear to go home for Lions series

SA internationals Damian de Allende and RG Snyman have been cleared to travel home from Ireland after being burned in an accident earlier this month, Munster rugby club said.

The World Cup winners sustained burns to their legs, hands and face in a bizarre fire-pit incident but will be allowed to join up with the Springboks next week as they prepare for the British and Irish Lions tour.

"Both players had good reviews with the specialist this week," the Irish club said in a statement.

They will travel back to South Africa this week, it added.

De Allende and Snyman were with Irish internationals Mike Haley and CJ Stander when petrol was poured onto the fire, causing an explosion.

"We were just sitting around the fire and one of the boys threw a bit of petrol over and then it caught his hand," De Allende said last week, without revealing the culprit.

"He just tried to put it (the petrol can) down on the floor and then the whole thing caught alight and exploded."

De Allende is a key player for the Boks in the series, while Snyman has been slowly working his way back from a serious knee injury sustained on his debut for Munster last August.

Meanwhile, SA hope to overcome an injury crisis in the second row ahead of the tour and cope with what lock Franco Mostert predicts is going to be tough onslaught from the tourists.

Mostert is the only one of the Springbok’s four locks at the World Cup in Japan two years ago who is fit, while Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth and Snyman battle to be fit in time for the three Test tour.

Etzebeth has joined up with the Springbok training camp after an injury-filled season in France and is expected to recover but there are still question marks over De Jager and Snyman, leaving the Boks looking threadbare in a department where Mostert thinks the Lions will focus much attention.

"From the time I spent at Gloucester, playing against the English guys, and at the World Cup final, they are going to physically bully us," Mostert said as South Africa continued their preparations for the Lions tour.

"They will want to take us out of our structure, and I think they will try to take us on up front. But, hopefully, we can do our job the best way we can and be successful in our plans.

"They will definitely want to bully us physically up front,” he said, adding that the quality of opposition was among the best.

"I think guys like Alun Wyn Jones and Maro Itoje are all world-class players.

"The guys that they've picked in the second row are the best in the UK, so it's just going to be an amazing tour with amazing games," Mostert added.

De Jager fracture a tibia and torn a meniscus in his knee in freak training ground injury at Sale while Snyman has not played since last August when rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament on his debut for Munster. He also suffered burns earlier this month in a bizarre fire-pit incident in Ireland.

South Africa have not played since winning the World Cup in November 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic but warm-up for the series with two Test against Georgia early next month.

