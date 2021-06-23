Rugby

Sharks pushing to win Currie Cup, says Everitt

New captain Phepsi Buthelezi bringing inspiration and energy to team

George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 23 June 2021

Victory over bogey team Griquas on the road in Kimberley was an ideal start for his team’s challenge for Carling Currie Cup honours, Sharks coach Sean Everitt said.

After watching the Bulls dominate the local scene during lockdown, the Sharks have set set their sights on lifting the coveted Currie Cup...

