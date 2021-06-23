Lions coach has open mind ahead of Bok series

Gatland names 23-man squad to face Japan in Edinburgh before departure for SA

British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland has no predetermined ideas about the composition of his starting line-up ahead of the first Test against the Springboks on July 24.



The Lions coach gave an insight into his thinking when he named a 23-man Lions squad to face Japan in Edinburgh on Saturday...