Limping EP Elephants await Covid test results

It will be a case of out of the frying pan and into the fire for EP’s Covid-decimated Elephants when they face the Griffons in a Carling Currie Cup First Division clash in Welkom on Saturday.



At this stage it is unclear whether EP will be back to full strength after a serious coronavirus outbreak forced 10 players and coaching staff into isolation last week...