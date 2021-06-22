EP rugby boss Rademan in ICU fighting Covid
EP Rugby president André Rademan is in a critical condition in an intensive care unit at a Gqeberha hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.
His wife Carol Rademan said in a social media post on Tuesday that her husband was fighting coronavirus with everything he had and had been moved to an ICU ward...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.