Nyakane aims to give Bok coaches a selection headache
Veteran of 42 Tests determined after injury cut short his World Cup
Fiery prop Trevor Nyakane is planning to give the Springbok coaches a selection headache to make when they sit down to name their team to face Georgia at Loftus Versfeld on July 2.
After a frustrating spell of Covid-induced inactivity since winning the World Cup in 2019, all eyes will be on Bok coach Jacques Nienaber when he names his first team...
