Covid-weakened Elephants mauled by Leopards

Absence of 10 regular players due to virus sees EP going down 50-29 at Wolfson Stadium

Forced to scramble a team together at the last minute after a serious coronavirus outbreak, EP were beaten 50-29 by the Leopards in their opening Carling Currie Cup First Division match on Saturday.



Missing 10 regulars who were laid low by the virus that swept through their squad last week, EP were outscored by seven tries to four at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele...