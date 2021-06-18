Loftus Versfeld and Ellis Park to host the Springboks’ two matches against Georgia in July

The Springboks will return to action for the first time since November 2019 when they host Georgia in two Tests at Loftus Versfeld and Ellis Park next month.

The two matches, which will serve as a precursor to the eagerly anticipated British and Irish Lions Series, start at Loftus on July 2 at 7pm with the second game moving to Johannesburg on July 9 at the same time.

The matches against Georgia will be the first for the Boks since their Rugby World Cup final triumph on November 2 2019. They will also be a debut for coach Jacques Nienaber, who succeeded Rassie Erasmus last year.

It will be the Georgians’ first trip to SA to face the Springboks and only the second time the two nations have met on the rugby field after their pool match at the World Cup in Australia in 2003, a game the Springboks won 46-19.

Springbok Tests against Georgia:

Loftus Versfeld - first Test July 2, 7pm.

Ellis Park - second Test July 9, 7pm.