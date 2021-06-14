Bulls ready for European test, says Jake
After dominating SA opposition the Bulls are looking forward to spreading their wings and measuring themselves against Europe’s best when they face Benetton Treviso in Italy on Saturday, coach Jake White says.
A rampant Bulls outfit ended well clear of the chasing pack on the PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA log after a 34-22 win over the Sharks in Durban on Saturday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.