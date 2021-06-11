History beckons Bulls and Sharks in Durban duel
Winners of SA clash will face Italian outfit in Rainbow Cup final
History is beckoning the Bulls and Sharks on Saturday when they clash for the right to become SA’s first team in play in a PRO14 North versus South European Rainbow Cup grand rugby final.
Both teams have an opportunity to top the Rainbow Cup SA log and thereby qualify the final against the winners of the European competition...
