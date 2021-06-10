Covid has hit me hard, says EP’s Div
Warm-up match against Griquas cancelled after Elephants' coach, 11 players go into isolation
EP Elephants coach Peter de Villiers says Covid-19 has hit him pretty hard and he is not feeling great after testing positive for the virus ahead of a training session on Tuesday.
The 64-year-old former Springbok mentor and 11 members of his team are in isolation, which forced officials to cancel EP’s warm-up match against Griquas on Saturday...
