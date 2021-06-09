Final would test Sharks’ depth, says coach
Bulls the big obstacle in Durban this weekend before any shot at Treviso can be realised
Sharks coach Sean Everitt says the depth of his squad will be severely tested if his team beat the odds and qualified for the Rainbow Cup Grand final in Italy on June 19.
To reach the final, the Sharks have to knock the Bulls off their perch at the top of the log when the teams clash in Durban on Saturday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.