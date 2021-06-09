Final would test Sharks’ depth, says coach

Bulls the big obstacle in Durban this weekend before any shot at Treviso can be realised

PREMIUM

Sharks coach Sean Everitt says the depth of his squad will be severely tested if his team beat the odds and qualified for the Rainbow Cup Grand final in Italy on June 19.



To reach the final, the Sharks have to knock the Bulls off their perch at the top of the log when the teams clash in Durban on Saturday...