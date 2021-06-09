Can Slater dig EP out of hole after Covid-19 bomb?

Team need new captain to fill void left by Inny Radebe and Courtney Winnaar

PREMIUM

EP are expected turn to centre Sherwin Slater to provide the leadership needed to dig the Elephants out of a hole when the squad recover from an outbreak of Covid-19 which laid 11 players low on Tuesday.



Finding a new captain to fill the void left by Inny Radebe and Courtney Winnaar is one of the headaches facing EP coach Peter de Villiers, who has also tested positive for Covid-19...