Can Slater dig EP out of hole after Covid-19 bomb?
Team need new captain to fill void left by Inny Radebe and Courtney Winnaar
EP are expected turn to centre Sherwin Slater to provide the leadership needed to dig the Elephants out of a hole when the squad recover from an outbreak of Covid-19 which laid 11 players low on Tuesday.
Finding a new captain to fill the void left by Inny Radebe and Courtney Winnaar is one of the headaches facing EP coach Peter de Villiers, who has also tested positive for Covid-19...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.