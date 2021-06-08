Covid-19 bombshell hits EP rugby
Friendly against Griquas called off as 11 players and coach Peter de Villiers test positive for virus
A Covid-19 bomb hit EP rugby on Tuesday when 11 players — and coach Peter de Villiers — tested positive for the virus, forcing a key warm-up match against Griquas in Kimberley on Saturday to be cancelled.
The Elephants had been scheduled to train at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium B Field on Tuesday, but the session was called off...
