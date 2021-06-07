Time for struggling EP to stop the rot, says lock

If a struggling EP Elephants side want to stop the rot and end a run of heavy defeats they must play as a tight unit in the Currie Cup First Division, lock Hannes Huisamen says.



The towering Huisamen, who has previously played for Maties, Nelson Mandela University, the EP Kings and Columbus Rugby Club in the US, is looking forward to his challenge...