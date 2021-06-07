High stakes as Bulls, Sharks eye grand Italian final

In the North, Benetton, Glasgow and Munster in the running

PREMIUM

The race to reach the North vs South PRO14 Rainbow Cup grand final in Italy will go down to the wire this weekend with action hotting up on both sides of the equator.



It will be a high stakes clash in Durban on Saturday when the Sharks and Bulls lock horns for a berth in the final in Treviso on June 19...