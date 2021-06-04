Last chance saloon for Sharks

Durban side have mountain to climb in Johannesburg against resurgent Lions

It’s last chance saloon for the Sharks as they bid to resurrect their faltering PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA title hopes with a much-needed win against the Lions on Saturday.



The Durban side have a mountain to climb in Johannesburg against a Lions outfit buoyed by a win over the log-leading Bulls in their previous outing...