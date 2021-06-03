Bok ambitions won’t distract Stormers
Sevens ace Specman revs up teammates for Rainbow Cup showdown against Bulls
Stormers skills coach Labeeb Levy said his players were fully focused on Friday’s clash against the Bulls and would not allow themselves to be distracted by Saturday’s Springbok squad announcement.
Friday’s showdown at Loftus (kickoff 7pm) is a key matchup in the PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA as the Stormers attempt to cut the Bulls’ lead at the top of the table...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.