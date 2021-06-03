Bok ambitions won’t distract Stormers

Sevens ace Specman revs up teammates for Rainbow Cup showdown against Bulls

PREMIUM

Stormers skills coach Labeeb Levy said his players were fully focused on Friday’s clash against the Bulls and would not allow themselves to be distracted by Saturday’s Springbok squad announcement.



Friday’s showdown at Loftus (kickoff 7pm) is a key matchup in the PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA as the Stormers attempt to cut the Bulls’ lead at the top of the table...