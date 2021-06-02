Mass exodus of EP players ahead of Currie Cup

Six players, including Radebe, opt not to return after short-term contracts end

Captain Inny Radebe is among a mass exodus of six players who have left the EP Elephants ahead of the team’s Currie Cup First Division campaign.



Key players Radebe, Courtney Winnaar, Christopher Hollis, Athi Mayinje, Josiah Twum-Boafo and Keanu Vers have opted not to renew their EP contracts...