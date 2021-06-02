Fixture congestion will stretch SA’s rugby depth
Two-week quarantine for Lions tour matches could complicate situation even further, White says
The depth of SA’s top rugby franchises will be stretched to the limit over the next couple of months as fixtures start to pile up.
A congested season has resulted in the Currie Cup Premier Division kicking off on the same day as the Rainbow Cup’s North-South final on June 19...
