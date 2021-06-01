Rugby

Chiefs' McKenzie rubbed out for rest of Trans-Tasman competition

By Reuters - 01 June 2021
Damian McKenzie of the Chiefs
Damian McKenzie of the Chiefs
Image: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Waikato Chiefs fullback Damian McKenzie has been suspended for three weeks for a dangerous tackle in his team's 40-34 loss to the Queensland Reds over the weekend, ruling him out of the rest of the Trans-Tasman competition.

The speedy All Black pleaded guilty to the tackling charge, which saw him given a red card in the 22nd minute after his shoulder struck Queensland halfback Tate McDermott in the head.

The tournament's Foul Play Review Committee said the high contact warranted a six-week suspension but halved it after taking into account McKenzie's "good judicial record" and his early guilty plea.

With two rounds of regular matches before the final, the fifth-placed Chiefs' playoffs hopes are out of their hands.

They meet the already-eliminated Melbourne Rebels in Hamilton on Sunday.

- Reuters

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...
Sticky situation for Eastern Cape black citrus farmers

Most Read