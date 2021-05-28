Juan de Jongh and Deon Fourie happy to be back in Cape Town

The wave of returning veterans washing up on these shores is gaining momentum and the latest arrivals will do so in Cape Town in the form of Western Province's Currie Cup-winning captains Juan de Jongh and Deon Fourie.

Both have signed contracts with Western Province (WP) and will return to Cape Town in July.

Springbok midfielder De Jongh‚ who played 19 Tests between 2010 and 2016‚ last played for the Boks when they were thumped 57-15 by the All Blacks in Durban.

De Jongh lifted the Currie Cup at Newlands in 2014‚ earned 97 Stormers caps and played 59 times for WP before moving to English Premiership side Wasps in 2017. There he developed a near cult following almost on a par with the level of devotion shown to Ashley Johnson.

De Jongh also proved an effective Sevens practitioner‚ representing the Blitzbokke at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games before leaving for England.