EP’s Radebe gets chance to shine against Cheetahs
EP coach Peter de Villiers is delighted that Elephants captain Inny Radebe has been given an opportunity to shine for an invitation team against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday.
Despite EP being on the receiving end of heavy defeats in the Preparation Series, Radebe impressed in his two outings in the red and black hoops...
