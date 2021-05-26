Eagles hold off Ixias to secure Varsity Cup semifinal spot

NWU beat CUT 35-32 on the Tuks B-Field on Tuesday to book their place in the FNB Varsity Cup semifinals, while Wits finished their campaign on a high.

The Eagles’ win in the rescheduled round seven clash sets up a semifinal meeting with table-topping UCT- Ikeys at THE Tuks Stadium on Friday (7pm), with second-placed Maties taking on third-placed UP-Tuks in the first semifinal (5pm).

Both matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport Rugby (channel 211).

Wits flyhalf Keagan Lailvaux kicked an 81st-minute drop goal to break UJ hearts in their 22-20 win in the Johannesburg derby.

Wits’s third win of the campaign saw them leapfrog UJ into eighth place on the FNB Varsity Cup log.

UJ had only themselves to blame for the loss as their indiscipline resulted in four yellow cards — two in each half.

UJ flyhalf Jurich Claasens kicked an early penalty before scrumhalf Mpho Kubheka scored in the corner following a powerful driving maul to make it 8-0 after 20 minutes.

However, Kubheka became the first UJ player to be yellow-carded and two minutes later Wits scrumhalf Hlumelo Ndudula dived over for a try, which Lailvaux converted.

Claasens was then sent to the sin bin on the stroke of halftime.

An immense defensive effort from Wits saw UJ twice held up over the tryline early in the second half, but the Orange Army finally cracked the defence when replacement prop Kayden Kiewit bullied his way over the tryline.

UJ replacement lock Philip Apea-Adu was yellow-carded in the 61st minute and FNB Wits fullback Setshaba Mokoena got his name on the scoresheet shortly afterwards.

No sooner had UJ been restored to 15 men than centre Indiphile Tyeda was sent to the sin bin and like clockwork Wits scored through Ndudula to take a 19-15 lead.

Winger Nkondlo Radebe got UJ back in front when he rounded off a good try, but they conceded a late penalty which allowed Wits to attack again and set Lailvaux up in the pocket for a dropgoal.

The flyhalf made no mistake to turn Johannesburg royal blue.

In the other game, NWU withstood a brave comeback from CUT to secure a place in the semifinals.

The Ixias outscored their opponents by five tries to three, but flyhalf Charles Williams missed three conversions, while opposite number Niven Petersen made no mistake with three conversions and four penalty goals.

In what was effectively a quarterfinal showdown, it was the Ixias who started the match with fire in their bellies as they frustrated the Eagles.

Early penalty goals by Williams and Petersen were followed by a try to CUT lock Brendon Fortuin, who strode over with his vibrant red scrum cap only slightly less colourful than his celebration.

Ixias hooker Janus Venter’s 11th try of the campaign saw him break the record for most Varsity Cup tries in a season, but the Eagles then flipped the switch with lock Jeandre Leonard bagging a brace, which included a magnificent point-of-origin try.

Petersen knocked over both conversions and landed two penalties to push the score to 25-15 at halftime.

Ixias inside centre Heino Bezuidenhout pulled back a try 10 minutes into the second half as they attempted to stage a comeback, but the Eagles put paid to their initial attempt when flank Ruben Dreyer scored a try, with Petersen kicking the conversion and adding a penalty.

The men from Bloemfontein continued unabated, though, as Venter earned his brace before replacement scrumhalf Xander Botha showed immense strength to spin, tuck and dive over the line despite the attention of several purple defenders.

Ultimately, it was not to be for the Ixias as the Eagles saw out the remaining time to book their spot in the semifinals. — Varsity Cup