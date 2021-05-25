Having a bye after their defeat to the Lions is not a time for sulking or deep introspection.

In fact‚ argues Bulls' director of rugby Jake White‚ the week off should give them time to replenish their squad before the final assault in the battle for supremacy in Rainbow Cup SA.

“It doesn't break our momentum because the break is for everybody‚” explained the coach of the team who had been setting the standard in the domestic game.

“In fact‚ I think it will help us because we will have players like Ivan van Zyl‚ Marcell Coetzee‚ Travis Ismaiel and Gio Aplon back. We'll get some depth.”

The return of the Springbok quartet will be a timely boost before the Bulls look to affirm the place atop the SA section of the competition.