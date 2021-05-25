Vastly experienced Robert Ebersohn returns to the Cheetahs

The Cheetahs have many prodigal sons‚ but one of their favourites‚ Robert Ebersohn‚ has decided to take an increasingly worn path back to Bloemfontein.

The 32-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Cheetahs, and his return follows that of former high profile exiles Ruan Pienaar and Frans Steyn.

Having represented SA Schools in 2007, Ebersohn joined the Cheetahs straight after school and played more than 100 games for Free State and the Cheetahs. The former captain will return a vastly experienced player given the time spent in the French Top 14.

He left the Cheetahs for Montpellier in 2013 before joining Castres‚ from where he will be rejoining the Cheetahs‚ in 2016.