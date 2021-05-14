Brutal forward battle looms at Loftus

White expects thrilling showdown between Bulls and resurgent Sharks

PREMIUM

With Springboks Arno Botha and Trevor Nyakane giving his team added muscle, Bulls coach Jake White says it will be the forwards who will set the tone against the Sharks on Saturday.



All eyes will be on a table-topping Rainbow Cup SA showdown at Loftus when the league’s unbeaten teams slug it out for supremacy (kickoff 6.15pm)...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.