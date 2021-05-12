EP switch focus to First Division kickoff
Elephants to start promotion prepwork afresh after failed top tier bid
EP have just under a month left to ramp up preparations for the start of the Currie Cup First Division which kicks off on June 12.
After their bid to gain promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division failed, EP have set their sights on winning the First Division title...
