Bulls must reduce penalty count, says Jake

Saturday’s showdown against Sharks has ingredients for epic battle

PREMIUM

Reducing the penalty count against themselves will be a focus area for the Bulls when they prepare to face the unbeaten Sharks on Saturday, Bulls coach Jake White said.



The Bulls were forced to mount a Herculean defensive effort in the closing moments to hold out for a narrow 20-16 PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA win over the Stormers in Cape Town...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.