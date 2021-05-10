EP Queens down Sharks in Durban

The Women’s Premier Division got off to an exciting start on Saturday with DHL Western Province, the defending champions, scoring a runaway victory, and well-deserved wins by Border Ladies and the EP Queens exciting fans.

The EP Queens registered a 13-5 away-win against the Cell C Sharks Women in Durban.

In other games, Western Province defeated the Boland Dames 38-6 in Cape Town, while Border Ladies secured a 17-11 home win in East London.

The clash between the Cell C Sharks Women and EP Queens got off to a slow start at Kings Park 2 in Durban as the players returned to action for the first time since 2019, with the visitors’ Zenay Jordaan (flyhalf) scoring the first points of the match within 17 minutes, compliments of a penalty goal.

The Bay side came within inches of scoring a try 10 minutes later, but they were first denied by a desperate tackle and then a costly handling error.

The hosts scored the first try of the match in the 31st minute by winger Nqobile Mhlangu, thanks to some fantastic passing, which pushed them into a 5-3 lead.

But the Queens had the last say before the break, with hooker Sibabalwe Nombayeka crashing over from a pick-and-go after some strong forward play.

Both sides ran hard on attack in the second half and managed to create try-scoring chances, but were shut out by the tenacious defence, which resulted in the only points scored being another penalty goal by Jordaan for a 13-5 win.

Scorers:

Sharks Women 5 — Try: Nqobile Mhlangu

EP Queens 13 — Try: Sibabalwe Nombayeka; Conversion: Zenay Jordaan; Penalty goals: Jordaan (2).

HeraldLIVE