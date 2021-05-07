Stormers’ Seabelo Senatla cops a ban

Seabelo Senatla has been handed a four-week ban for his reckless challenge on Aphelele Fassi in last weekend’s Rainbow Cup opener in Cape Town.

The Stormers winger was sent from the field by referee Jaco Peyper in the 14th minute for upending the airborne Sharks fullback. Although he could be replaced under the new red card replacement rule after 20 minutes‚ it cost his team dearly in their 33-30 defeat.

He was always going to face further sanction and that arrived when he was found to be in contravention of Law 9.17: “A player must not tackle‚ charge‚ pull‚ push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground.”