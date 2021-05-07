Sharks out to tear into wounded Lions
Loose forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe expects intense battle in Durban
It will be fast and furious when a success-hungry Sharks team bid for back-to-back Rainbow Cup SA wins against a wounded Lions outfit in Durban on Saturday.
After launching their campaign with an away win against the Stormers, Sharks loose-forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe says his team will keep their foot on the accelerator (kickoff 4pm)...
