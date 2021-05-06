Bulls coach warns of stormy weather ahead
White expects Stormers to come out guns blazing after Rainbow Cup loss
Wary Bulls coach Jake White has warned his team they can expect stormy weather ahead in an abrasive North v South rugby derby on Saturday.
The shrewd Bulls mentor expects the Stormers to come out with all guns blazing following their heartbreaking Rainbow Cup SA defeat to the Sharks on Saturday...
