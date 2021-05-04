Discipline is key for Stormers, Dobson says
‘Unprecedented’ red cards ‘stole’ game against Sharks
Concerned Stormers coach John Dobson will demand improved discipline from his players when they confront a rampant Bulls side at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
Dobson was left to rue disciplinary indiscretions on Saturday when his team slumped to a narrow 33-30 defeat in their opening Rainbow Cup clash against the Sharks...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.