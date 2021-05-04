Discipline is key for Stormers, Dobson says

‘Unprecedented’ red cards ‘stole’ game against Sharks

PREMIUM

Concerned Stormers coach John Dobson will demand improved discipline from his players when they confront a rampant Bulls side at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.



Dobson was left to rue disciplinary indiscretions on Saturday when his team slumped to a narrow 33-30 defeat in their opening Rainbow Cup clash against the Sharks...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.