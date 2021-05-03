Vernon Stuurman in bid to oust EP Rugby boss Andre Rademan

Closely-fought tussle on the cards

Sparks will fly when Vernon Stuurman bids to topple incumbent Andre Rademan in a bitter election battle for the EP Rugby Union presidency on Saturday.



Club delegates will face difficult choices when they cast their votes at what is expected to be a fiery EP annual meeting when a number of positions will be on the line...

