Van Rooyen: 'Obviously there will be 'Lions instinct' that we might lose out on'

Life in the absence of talisman Elton Jantjies starts in earnest for the Lions this week but coach Ivan van Rooyen has little doubt about the virtues of new flyhalf Fred Zeilinga.

While Jantjies represents Pau in France‚ Zeilinga will start in the No 10 jersey when the Lions start their Rainbow Cup campaign against the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday. Jantjies‚ a mainstay in the Lions line-up for the last decade‚ had become the team's pulse‚ often dictating the rhythm and tempo in attack. Though those are commodities not easily replaced Van Rooyen is confident Zeilinga possesses skills to stand up to the challenge.

“Obviously there will be 'Lions instinct' that we might lose out on‚” said Van Rooyen about what the team will be lacking in Jantjies' absence. “Fred has great attacking ability‚ great kicking ability. He understands how we want to play. We are comfortable he can have a great game this weekend and lead us in our systems.

“His mindset is good. He keeps things simple and effective. He's a no fuss kind of guy. What you see is what you get.”

That of course doesn't mean he is predictable. They can afford him to be as they confront the Bulls trying to snap a four-match losing streak against the neighbours.