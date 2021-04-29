Inspirational leader bolsters Sharks’ line-up against former team
Kolisi to pack down against Stormers
Siya Kolisi will be packing down against his former teammates when he lines up for the Sharks against the Stormers in the Rainbow Cup SA at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
Sharks head coach Sean Everitt has an almost complete squad to pick from and has chosen a strong side for the opening game in the competition...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.