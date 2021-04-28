Bulls prop Gqoboka sets sights on Bok selection for Lions tour

Bulls prop Lizo Gqoboka will use the forthcoming Rainbow Cup SA to gain full match fitness and catch the eye of Springbok selectors ahead of the marquee British and Irish Lions tour later in 2021.

South African teams return to competitive action this week in the first round of the Rainbow Cup SA, with the Bulls hosting the Lions at Loftus and the Sharks visiting the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday.

For Gqoboka‚ who is once again back to full fitness after injury setbacks‚ his mission is to help the Bulls do well in this short tournament while hoping for a return to the Boks to add to his two caps.

“Every athlete or rugby player would like to play against the British and Irish Lions because it is such a massive privilege‚” Gqoboka said.