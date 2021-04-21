Kitshoff has chance to cement leadership qualities
Window of opportunity now open for prop
Siya Kolisi’s exit from the Stormers to join the Sharks has opened a window of opportunity for prop Steven Kitshoff to further cement his leadership qualities at the Cape Town franchise.
The World Cup winning prop has led the Stormers in the past and he will be supported by new vice-captain Salmaan Moerat...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.