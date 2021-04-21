Kitshoff has chance to cement leadership qualities

Window of opportunity now open for prop

Siya Kolisi’s exit from the Stormers to join the Sharks has opened a window of opportunity for prop Steven Kitshoff to further cement his leadership qualities at the Cape Town franchise.



The World Cup winning prop has led the Stormers in the past and he will be supported by new vice-captain Salmaan Moerat...

