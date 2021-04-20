Hot EP Rugby election battle on cards

President Andre Rademan still to decide whether to stand for another term

PREMIUM

Daggers could be drawn when delegates gather for what is expected to be a hotly contested battle for the position of president when EP Rugby holds its annual meeting on May 8.



At this stage it is not known whether president Andre Rademan will be seeking re-election after serving four years in office...

