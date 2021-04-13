Possibility of another local Franchise Cup

EP could score if Rainbow Cup canned

PREMIUM

Fate may have thrown EP’s Elephants an unexpected lifeline to continue playing top tier rugby after serious doubts surfaced over whether the PRO16 Rainbow Cup will be able to take place.



Ongoing Covid-19 international travel restrictions could leave the Bulls, Stormers, Sharks and Lions high and dry if the much-anticipated European tournament is canned...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.