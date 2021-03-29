Elephants outclassed in Bloem battle
A rampant Cheetahs side thrashed an outclassed EP Elephants outfit 71-12 in a one-sided Preparation Series clash in Bloemfontein on Sunday.
To their credit, the Elephants never waved the white flag, even though it became apparent from early on they were fighting a lost cause...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.