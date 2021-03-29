Elephants outclassed in Bloem battle

PREMIUM

A rampant Cheetahs side thrashed an outclassed EP Elephants outfit 71-12 in a one-sided Preparation Series clash in Bloemfontein on Sunday.



To their credit, the Elephants never waved the white flag, even though it became apparent from early on they were fighting a lost cause...

