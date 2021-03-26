Former Kwaru star receives prestigious Andrew Mlangeni Green Blazer
Former Spring Rose and Kwazakhele Rugby Union [Kwaru] star Lucky Mange was recently honoured with the prestigious Andrew Mlangeni Green Blazer for his contribution to township rugby.
The annual event took place on March 13 at the Birchwood Hotel & Conference Centre in Boksburg, Johannesburg...
