Elephants boosted by captain Inny Radebe’s return

Cheetahs claws sharpened for limping EP

PREMIUM

A wounded Cheetahs side will have their claws sharpened for the kill when they face a limping EP Elephants in Bloemfontein on Sunday.



Bleeding after being beaten by the Pumas, the winless EP side can expect no mercy against an attritional Cheetahs outfit...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.