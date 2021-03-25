New Elephants backline combo an exciting one, Div says

PREMIUM

EP coach Peter de Villiers cannot wait to see the dynamic duo of flyhalf Inny Radebe and fullback Courtney Winnaar playing together for the first time against the Cheetahs on Sunday.



Fate conspired to keep the pair apart in the opening three games of the season, but both have been named for EP’s final game of the Preparation Series in Bloemfontein (kickoff 3pm)...

