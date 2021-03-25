EP have plan to counter explosive Cheetahs backs

Strategy for big match falling into place, Tuko says

PREMIUM

EP have a plan to counter the threat posed by the Cheetahs’ explosive backline when the sides clash in Bloemfontein on Sunday, Elephants backline coach Ike Tuko says.



After heavy defeats in their opening three Preparation Series games against the Bulls, Lions and Griquas, EP want to end the tournament on a high in Bloemfontein...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.