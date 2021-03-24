EP must work as unit to stop mauls, Div says
Big emphasis on improved discipline vital
If EP are to successfully stop wrecking ball mauls close to their try line against the Cheetahs on Sunday, they must work as a unit, Elephants coach Peter de Villiers says.
When they were blanked 43-0 by Griquas in their last outing, EP’s inability to contend with driving mauls was exploited to the full...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.