Australia boss 'surprised' Lions tour going ahead in South Africa

Rugby Australia (RA) chief executive Andy Marinos said he was surprised by news that the 2021 British and Irish Lions' tour to South Africa will go ahead as planned and was cool on the idea of the Wallabies also travelling there to play tests.

The Lions and SA Rugby confirmed the July-August tour will go ahead in South Africa where the COVID-19 situation has improved significantly in recent weeks.

The decision effectively ruled out contingency plans for the United Kingdom or Australia to host the quadrennial series.

"This announcement this morning that they're going to host the Lions tour took me by surprise a little bit," former Wales centre Marinos told reporters in Sydney on Wednesday.

"I don't know what the structure around that is looking like."

Africa's most industrialised nation has yet to start vaccinating the general public, and the Lions' winter tour will almost certainly be staged without fans in stadiums.